SUNBURY — At least 80 signs will be spread through downtown Sunbury and side streets explaining how to use the new text-to-pay parking meter system that will soon be put in place.
Police Chief Brad Hare said during a recent City Council meeting the city was waiting for the signage to arrive and that officials wanted to make sure the details on the signs were easy for the public to understand.
The new meters were installed in the beginning of January, and Hare said a delay in the text-to-pay system is being resolved and will be up and running with signage in place through the city in the next few weeks.
Hare told council he also wanted people to know that the new meters only take quarters and when the meters were being emptied they found dimes and other change.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and the council voted to set aside $70,000 of American Rescue funds in order to purchase the mechanisms that will be placed inside the meters, as well as various signs throughout the downtown explaining how to use the text-to-pay system late last year.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city.
Council approved raising the parking meter fees from 25 cents an hour to 50 cents an hour, while changing the parking lot meters from 75 cents for three hours to 50 cents an hour.
If an individual chooses, they can use the text-to-pay system, so they don’t have to use coins, officials said.
Hare said the language on the signage would be approved soon and crews would then start to put them in place through the downtown.
"It is really easy to use," Hare said. "We are hoping this helps people out instead of having to worry about having change all the time."
Brosious agreed and said the new system will be beneficial to individuals looking to park and the city.
"It was time we upgraded and this is the best way for us," he said.
The near 600 meters through the city generate roughly $70,000 a year, officials said.