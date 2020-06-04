The former Sunbury Textile Mill will close its production facility in August due to the economic impact COVID-19, according to David Swers, president and COO of Custom Fabrics and executive vice president of Glen Raven, which operates the Sunbury facility.
Swers also said a number of positions in the company's North Carolina headquarters will also be eliminated.
"After a thorough analysis of the market and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our company and our global manufacturing footprint, this difficult decision was made to streamline operations and support the long term position of the company," he said in a release Thursday morning.
Glen Raven purchased Sunbury Textile Mill in 2017.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was saddened by the closing.
"I am both shocked and saddened to learn of the imminent closing of the Sunbury Textile Mill, a business which has always stood the tests of time as a strong standard of employment for citizens of the Sunbury community over a period spanning 65 years," he said. "It is my intention for the city to assist the current owners' search for a new tenant for the Textile Mills property.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.