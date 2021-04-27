SUNBURY — City police will begin to ticket for street sweeping violations beginning May 10 and, one week later, the city will begin issuing tickets for code violations.
Residents were given nearly three weeks to adjust to the new street sweeping schedule, a switch from overnight sweeping to sweeping from 9 a.m. to noon, which started March 22.
City Councilman Josh Brosious and streets department foreman Steve Welker said street sweeping has gone well since the change, with one exception.
“Things have gone well,” Welker said. “The only problem we have is we issued more than 1,000 warnings."
Brosious said he understands people are getting used to the change.
“We are still giving these next few days so people can get notified about moving vehicles and get used to the changes,” he said.
Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said supervisor Jeffery Wojciechowski is doing something unique by taking the week of May 17 to walk the streets of the city with his department and meet with residents.
“This is something I wanted to do to get to know our residents,” Wojciechowski said. “There are many people who know me and I want to meet those that don’t.”
Wojciechowski said he wanted to walk the city and hear residents' concerns. “I think it’s a good way to hear what people are thinking,” he said.
The city will start issuing tickets for various code violations beginning May 17.
Those violations can include for garbage, high grass and weeds and snow and ice removal in the winter, to name a few.
The fines begin at $25 for a first offense and will double to $50 for a second or more offense within a 12-month period, Wojciechowski said.
A fine also doubles if it is not paid within 72 hours. If it's not paid within 10 days, a citation will be filed with the magistrate. Previously, there were no tickets and all violations were sent to the magistrate.
If a ticket is issued and the problem is not corrected within 72 hours, the city may correct the violation and charge the property owner for the cost of work, according to city officials.