SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will hire an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit of the police and finance departments, according to Mayor Josh Brosious.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Brosious said "irregularities in overtime payments" were discovered. To be transparent, the city decided an audit was necessary, he said.
Brosious said the discrepancies are between the police department and the finance department.
"This is the beginning, but I want to get a full audit done of every department in the city," he said. "The city is being transparent and making sure all tax dollars are being spent wisely and being placed in the proper accounts to be managed properly."
Brosious said he wants the full audit at some point to make sure the dollars spent and received match.
City Controller Jerome Alex said he couldn't comment on the audit because it involves personnel issues.
Alex said audit results would be made public when it is complete.
"All audits become public upon completion and acceptance by the city," he said.
The cost of the audit will be determined after the city chooses a firm and receives an engagement letter from it, officials said.