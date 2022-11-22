SUNBURY — The solicitor in Sunbury will be asking City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious to eliminate the concept of the felony drug convictions landlord-tenant ordinance and adopt a new policy that would also address nuisance properties.
Solicitor Joel Wiest said he will be asking city officials on Nov. 28 to adopt a new ordinance that will be based on a point system. The old ordinance that was passed in 2012 banned all convicted drug dealers from renting in the city for seven years.
In the new ordinance, points will be assessed when charges are filed on the federal, state or local level for any of the felony charges that include, felony convictions of aggravated assault, homicide, murder, voluntary or involuntary manslaughter, assault of law enforcement, drug delivery resulting in death, stalking, strangulation, hazing, kidnapping and trafficking, as well as several others.
The new system states points may be assessed against a property, owner or tenant if the nuisance behavior occurs on the surrounding sidewalk, street, or other property and is traceable to the property, owner or tenant.
No points shall be assessed against a property, owner, or tenant for noise violations should a special events permit be obtained for the property and event occurring giving rise to any alleged noise violation, the ordinance states.
According to the documents, no points shall be assessed against a property, owner, or tenant if the violation was discovered as a result of a legitimate request for emergency assistance by the owner, tenant, or guest (which does not include a paying customer, nor business invitee or licensee), if the contact was made based upon the reasonable belief of the person making the contact that intervention or emergency assistance was necessary to prevent the perpetration or escalation of the abuse, crime or emergency or if the intervention or emergency assistance was actually needed in response to the emergency. For the purposes of this chapter, "emergency" shall mean threats to life, physical and personal safety, or damage to real property and vehicles.
Currently, the ordinance 134-9 "Illegal activities," reads, "An individual convicted of any felony drug offense, upon conviction and expiration of any applicable appeal period, shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit. “Felony drug offense” shall mean an offense that is punishable by imprisonment for more than one year under any law of the United States or of a state or foreign country that prohibits or restricts conduct relating to narcotic drugs and other controlled substances, and specifically including any prohibited act under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act,”
The ordinance goes on to say, “a convicted illegal substance distributor shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit and shall be considered in violation of this chapter. Seven years after an individual’s conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period, that individual shall be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit, provided that the individual has no additional conviction(s) of any felony drug offense during that seven-year period. Failure of the property owner to remove said convicted individual from the residential rental unit shall result in nonrenewal of the housing permit.”
Wiest said council held a town hall meeting and he and Councilman John Barnhart and the codes department began to work together to revamp the system.
Wiest said now if a person is convicted of a felony drug conviction they may not be evicted but points would be assessed in the event the arrest took place at the property.
If a person is caught conducting any of the crimes at the property then the points system would take effect and they could possibly be evicted.
Wiest said he will discuss the ordinance at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 during the City Council meeting.
"It has come to my attention that there is a fairly recent case which could arguably be prohibitive to the city's proposed new felony conviction rental ordinance," Wiest said. "Therefore I will be recommending to City Council that that ordinance not be passed at this time and I instead will propose this new ordinance which will allow the city to take action against nuisance property owners and or inhabitants be considered in its place."
Barnhart said he and Wiest are still ironing out the details that will be presented at the Nov. 28 council meeting.
"if a person commits multiple offenses the points are added collectively at one time," he said. "People will still need to supply a background check and photo ID for renters but this ordinance affects all home and commercial property owners."