SUNBURY — Sunbury officials continue to map out how to spend the remaining $679,000 of $979,000 the city received in American Rescue Plan funds.
At Monday's Council meeting, two city fire departments were allocated $100,000 each for equipment and money toward a new ladder truck. The funds will be distributed at a later time.
The Americus Hose Co. is in the process of purchasing a $1.3 million ladder truck. Company President Jerome Alex said the old fire truck is ready to be replaced.
The East End Hose Co., also received $100,000 for various needs inside the department. Councilman Jim Eister said the departments needed the money.
Mayor Josh Brosious was the lone no vote on the release of the funds but not because he doesn't want to help the fire department. He said he wanted to wait and see what state grants the city would receive first.
"I fully support the fire department and I want to make that very clear," he said. "I just want to make sure we are using this once-in-a-lifetime money to the best of our ability and be able to do things that we may never get the chance to do again."
The rest of the money spent so far went to employee bonuses for working through COVID-19, new radios for the city's fire police and $65,000 in fees to SEDA-Council of Governments, in Lewisburg, for handling the money and making sure it is spent correctly.
Brosious and council are looking at using some of the remaining money for various other projects, including a traffic light near the former Celotex site, which the city will be purchasing in the next few weeks thanks to a state grant.
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, wants to see his employees get new radios and bulletproof vests for when they are entering homes they are not familiar with.
Brosious wants to get prices on a new parking meter system in the city while Councilman Ric Reichner is looking at giving $8,500 to a Valley nonprofit called Getting Ahead in the Valley.
The group wants to open an office in Sunbury and offer help at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving toward freedom from poverty.
The group would be made up of 12 people during each 12-week session, according to founder Rose Williams. Families would learn how to balance finances, establish goals, build healthy relationships and make a plan for financial freedom, Williams said.
Brosious said there will be many more discussions between council and the public on the best possible use of the funds. That promise made Little Addy's Cafe owner Tammy Koonsman happy.
Koonsman asked council to consider helping small businesses who struggled through the pandemic.
Brosious said people who have suggestions could send them to his office at City Hall at 225 Market St. and council plans on holding another public session to discuss the funds.