SUNBURY — Sunbury’s City Council and Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious will hold the first budget meeting for 2023 on Monday prior to the regular monthly council meeting.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup said the meeting is to start the process of seeing the finances for the city and what 2023 will bring.
Troup said the city, which is operating on an approximately $4.4 million budget, is in great financial shape currently.
“As of right now we look great. We can come out smelling like a rose, but we have to continue to watch the spending,” he said.
“We have an obligation to the residents to watch what we are doing.”
Brosious said he wanted to start the process early so the city can have a budget in place well before the December deadline.
“I want to start looking at the budget and the numbers to see where we are at financially,” he said. “We need to see where the needs are at for the city and continue providing the service to our citizens.”
Brosious said he wants to take into account inflation and be prepared for the upcoming year.
“We need to understand that everything has gone up due to inflation and plan accordingly,” he said.
“I will be pushing to hire an additional police officer based on the data and keeping our citizens safe. Data has shown that violent crimes are up 300 percent, and Chief Brad Hare and I agree that moving forward we need to take a proactive approach rather than a reactive approach to crime. Our officers are doing a great job protecting our streets based on the number of arrests they are making. Adding an additional officer to our budget shows we take crime seriously, and it will not be tolerated or acceptable in Sunbury.”
The city department has made arrests on cases involving homicide, two attempted homicides, and two accomplices to homicide in 2022, according to police.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. while the council meets at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall on Market Street.