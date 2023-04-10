SUNBURY — The city is getting a new surveillance camera system — again.
This time the cost for 11 cameras will be $5,975 instead of the $232,254 the city spent in 2013 for 26 cameras.
The first time the city tried a camera system, they received the money from a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, initiated in 2009 by former U.S. Rep. Chris Carney.
That project became the subject of a Department Of Justice (DOJ) audit. City officials at the time said they discovered several issues regarding the city’s handling of the money, including a lack of tax forms for the contractor hired to do the work. According to the COPS grant, if the money was mishandled, the city could be held responsible for paying it back.
The DOJ has never issued a conclusion report.
U.S. Department of Justice officials visited Sunbury within the last few years and spoke to various city officials about the project.
On Monday, during a City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Eister said he spoke with officials from Alert Enterprise LLC trading as Alert Security Service, of Kulpmont, and the price of $5,975 included 11 cameras, and a 64-camera recorder.
Cameras would be placed on Market and Front Street, the gazebo, and several at the Church Street pump station, officials said.
Former Councilman Joe Bartello asked council Monday if this version of the camera system would have night vision.
Bartello was the only no vote in 2013 when the first project began because he said he didn't like the direction the project was going.
Police Chief Brad Hare said the new system would not be night vision but would have low light level vision.
"We found a way to save more than $200,000 this time, I guess," Bartello said after the meeting.
The project was approved Monday by Eister, Councilmen Ric Reichner, John Barnhart and Mayor Josh Brosious.
Eister said the new project would get underway right away.
The federal review of the 2013 camera system was initiated when city solicitor Joel Wiest was instructed to contact the Department of Justice regarding the $200,000 federal grant used to purchase and operate the system, which has been offline for several years.
City officials determined in 2018 the cost to upgrade and or repair the system was not in the city budget.
The contractor at the time of the first system was hired to install and maintain 50 Mobotix cameras the city purchased for nearly $130,000, according to city documents.
The system was shut down due to a budget crisis, and city officials said they looked to save money by not paying the $2,500 a month to keep the system operational.
The new system will have no operation fees, according to officials.
The contractor was paid a total of $232,254 for the entire 2013 project, including room and board and maintenance costs on the cameras during the first several months they were operational, according to documents.