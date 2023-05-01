SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will host a public meeting on May 4 to discuss the $3.5 million Susquehanna Avenue Roadway Construction Project, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.
“Phase 1 will entail on Susquehanna Avenue from Reagan Street up to and including Packer Street and on Packer Street from Front Street to Susquehanna Avenue,” Backer said.
“An alternate will be placed in bid for work to be performed on Susquehanna Avenue from Packer Street to Amy Street depending on if funding allows.”
Some of the items that are included in this construction project are the widening of the roadway by a total of six-feet, the separation of stormwater and sewer lines and new gas and water line and the roadway repaved from curb to curb.
Construction is not set to begin until March 2024.
“This meeting is just in that phase of the project,” Backer said.
“We are still looking to receive the rest of the funds for Phase 2 which would be finishing the rest of Susquehanna Avenue.”
The cost of Phase 1 of the project is roughly $3.5 million, according to Backer.
The funds came from a mixture of funding from various local, state and county entities, Backer said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the meeting is being held so the public can ask questions and get more information in the impact of traffic and parking in the areas where the work is being performed.
“It is very important the citizens, especially those living near Susquehanna Avenue come to the meeting to know and understand what is going on,” Brosious said. “We are having this meeting to give out information and answer any questions the public may have.”