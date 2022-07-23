SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is looking forward to the second meet and greet for business owners after hosting an inaugural gathering earlier this year.
The next event is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, at 322 Raspberry Ave. in Sunbury.
Brosious said the February event held at the MidTown Bistro was such a success that he wanted to host another, but this time focus on businesses providing marketing ideas and how to attract new businesses to open up shop in the city.
“We had such a great response the first time that I wanted to do this again,” he said. “We are looking forward to hearing from our businesses and seeing what we can do to help.”
One of those ideas will be marketing techniques and providing businesses the opportunity to purchase a banner, similar to the Home Town Hero’s banners that hand on Market Street.
“I think it’s a good idea to get these banners and put them on Front Street for people driving through,” Brosious said.
The event will also feature Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb.
Webb, besides growing the winery just outside of the city, is also the person responsible for bringing big name entertainers like Heart, Third Eye Blind, ZZ Top and Brett Michaels to Sunbury to perform during the winery’s Backyard Summer Concert Series.
“Tom (Webb) grew his business from the ground up and I wanted him to come and speak about some of the ideas he has,” Brosious said.
"We are all in this for the same reasons to help Sunbury move forward and help our businesses succeed."
The prior event drew more than 50 people who networked with each other, Councilman John Barnhart said.
“This is a great opportunity for the businesses to meet each other and share ideas to attract more people,” he said.