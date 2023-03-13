SUNBURY — City Council will be updating its website and making more user-friendly.
The website change comes after a February City Council meeting was canceled when officials forgot to post the agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting on the website.
Act 65 of 2021 signed by the legislature requires that meeting agendas be posted at the meeting location, the principal office of the township and online at least 24 hours in advance of each meeting.
On Sunday the city's website had the Feb. 27 agenda still posted under the agenda tab.
Officials said the agenda was posted in a different place on the website but city resident Victoria Rosancrans questioned council members during Monday's meeting about the steps it took to find the document.
Rosancrans said the agenda was on the site, but it was hidden and would be almost impossible to find for residents.
Mayor Josh Brosious said after the meeting that he agreed the agenda was hard to locate.
"We need to get this fixed," he said.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said she agreed the website needs an overhaul to make it easier for residents to use.
"We will be looking into this and seeing what we need to do to fix it," she said.
Council also announced former Economic Developer/grant Write Derrick Backer accepted the city administrator position and signed a new 2-year contract.
Backer will be paid just over $63,000, according to officials.
Backer told council he would be applying for a grant from Northumberland County for $50,000 as part of the County blight funds.
Backer said the grant is a matching grant and the city would need to also spend $50,000 if they were to be awarded the funds.
The funds from the county would come from the American Rescue Funding, Backer said.
Brosious said he would like to see the money used on City Hall upgrades.
Council meets again on March 27 at 6:15 inside City Hall on Market Street.