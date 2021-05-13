SUNBURY — City Council plans on placing banners for new and existing businesses throughout Sunbury.
"We are going to partner up with Sunury Revitalization Inc., to place flags throughout the city for business and new business so that people know what we have to offer," Councilman Jim Eister said of the new program.
Eister, along with Councilman Chris Reis, who is also an SRI board member, are both in charge of the project which will begin as early as next week, Eister said.
"These are just a gesture to businesses so that people can see what is here and what may be coming especially as we begin to open up from COVID-19," Eister said.
The banners will cost about $65 each and Eister said the city is starting with 15.
"We are excited to be able to help out our businesses and promote them," Eister said.
banners will be moved to various parts of the city from time to time, Eister said.
Reis said he is excited to be involved in the project.
"We are happy to see the growth of business and this is a way to market it," Reis said.