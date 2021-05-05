SUNBURY — City council meetings should be open to the public beginning in June, according to Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement earlier this week that restrictions will be lifted on Memorial Day.
Karlovich said the city followed Wolf’s plan of allowing a percentage of people indoors, and that because city council meets in a smaller room, the elected officials decided to just keep meetings on Zoom instead of trying to come up with a plan on letting people in on a first come first serve basis.
"It’s great news for people to get back to their normal routines but do it safely,” he said. “The city looks forward to seeing visitors at our pubic meetings every second and fourth Monday.”
Karlovich said opening to the public will be discussed at the May 10 meeting.
“We will discuss how we will proceed, but I see no reason that the first meeting in June shouldn't be back to being open to the public,” Karlovich said.
Councilman Chris Reis said having meetings open to the public is a good thing.
“We have been following the state's guidance the whole time,” Reis said. “We can get back to interaction with people again."
Karlovich said he will continue to broadcast meetings via Zoom for those who still want to view online.