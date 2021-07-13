SUNBURY — City officials will be meeting in an executive session to discuss the next steps in either receiving the $12,000 in services they spent or getting the taxpayer money back to its coffers after it was announced a grant writer owes the city 104 completed grant applications.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city paid $12,000 to Daniel Zalewski Jr., a grant writer from the Harrisburg area, in 2020 for 120 grants to be filled out and applied for, but they have only received 16 in the past year.
Zalewski Jr. said on Tuesday he has been attempted to contact the city and set up a meeting because he wants to fulfill his contract and plans on getting the rest of the grants done in the next two to three months.
“I have contacted the city solicitor and council members regarding this matter,” Backer said. "We will be holding an executive session to discuss this issue and what steps to take moving forward.”
Solicitor Joel Wiest said at Monday’s City Council meeting said he could not discuss details but planned on meeting with council members later this week to discuss what, if any, legal options the city has on either getting the rest of the grants or the money back.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was concerned the city didn’t receive the grant applications completed.
“It’s concerning according to the contract he has not fulfilled this obligation and we need to look into this and see what can be done,” Eister said Tuesday.
Councilman Josh Brosious agreed.
“We need to dive into the contract with the grant writer and discuss this with our solicitor,” he said. “The individual promised us services and he did not deliver. There will be an action done on this, we just don’t know what it will be at this point.”
Wiest said he could not comment on whether or not the city plans to take legal action but said there will be an executive session held later this week.
According to the contract, Zalewski Jr. was to be paid $12,000 or $100 per grant. Backer said the Zaleski Jr. submitted 16 applications to various places.