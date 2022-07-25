SUNBURY — What started as former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich's dream in 2018 is less than one month away from becoming a reality as "The Sunbury Wetlands Project" is about to break ground for Phase 1 of the construction.
Karlovich told city council members Monday night that the project continues to progress and asked for signage approval. The signs will be placed in the area between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, where the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — is located.
Karlovich told council he was excited for the future of the project and that more than 4,000 volunteer hours have been put in since the project was first approved.
According to Councilman Jim Eister, G& R Charles, of Port Trevorton, will begin to break ground at the property in mid-August.
The construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
Eister said Karlovich took the project over and has done a great job.
"We thank you for all you have done and are doing with this," Eister told Karlovich.
Eister said Phase 1 of the project is supposed to be complete by the end of September.
Karlovich, who did not seek reelection last year, was placed in charge of the S.W.E.E.P project by City Council prior to leaving office.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
The wetlands have received roughly $125,000 in various grants and donations, according to city officials. The city has also applied for more funding from the state and federal government.
"This new public green space will leave lasting impressions for our future generations," Karlovich said. "I am very excited for the city to have this new space and to be involved with it from the beginning. I am thankful to all the volunteers who have given so many hours for preparation for the site."