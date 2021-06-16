SUNBURY — The much-talked-about wetlands project in Sunbury is expected to be put on hold after City Council said the project moved too fast and failed to follow proper procedures.
During a special City Council meeting Wednesday, City Administrator Derrick Backer explained to council members the project can't use a $57,000 grant because the initial steps to get the money —and possibly even more cash — can only be acquired if the permit portion of the project was completed. The project has not received the proper state permits to date, Backer said.
Backer explained in order to continue the project this year, the city would need to pay an engineer up to $20,000 and complete the project by the end of the year, and if the project were to not receive the rest of the funding, the city would need to pay the money back out of its general fund.
Councilman Ric Reichner and Jim Eister both said they support the project, which is to be transformed into an ecological and educational park, but that Mayor Kurt Karlovich rushed the project along and now they are in a situation where they need to slow it down for possibly a year.
Karlovich, who did not attend the meeting, released a statement to council asking them to table any motions to move the $57,000 community block grant money into any other project until further discussions are held.
"We were not informed the permits were required beforehand during the approval of the initial SEDA -COG funds and the application process for the grant we applied for," Karlovich said by phone Wednesday. "Today's meeting was scheduled outside of my availability and outside of any normal day and time of a meeting that members of the public are used to."
Jamie Shrawder, of SEDA-COG, explained the money needs to be moved as soon as possible so the city doesn't lose the funds. Eister recommended moving the funds to the Reagan Street project, which consists of flood mitigation and new water lines.
"This all went too fast and things were being done without our knowledge," Reichner said. "No one on this council is saying they do not support the project but we were unaware of things being done and now we find out we can't get any grants without certain steps in the project being completed."
Karlovich disagreed.
"We were only informed about the permits this year, not when we originally received the money last year," Karlovich said. "Every member on this council has been informed every step of the way and all have been invited to come to the property to meet the people involved but to the best of my knowledge, no one has contacted me about walking the property and meeting with anyone involved in this project.
"This project has not been rushed, contrary to what they are saying. The issue that is coming up is a lack of communication between the people responsible for assuring all the regulations and guidelines were presented to us at the time decisions were needed to be made."
During a meeting last July, Sunbury City Council approved $57,773 in state grant money to begin the project, which included cleanup, installation of benches and a parking area, placement of educational signage and creation of a walking trail.
Karlovich began his political career in 2017 with a quest to turn the wetland area, between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, into a destination for visitors and tourists.
“This project will help boost the city’s economic success, bring visitors, more people who want to live here, invest here, remove blight and be an important educational tool while helping to ensure the health and safety of the community all while protecting this natural habitat,” Karlovich said.
In 2018, a biologist from the Army Corps of Engineers visited the property and approved a jurisdictional determination and outlined the protected “wetland portion” which is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Also in 2018, the Sunbury Municipal Authority mapped the protected wetland boundaries with their GIS system, Karlovich said.
In 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year, the Shikellamy JROTC members and Boy Scouts walked throughout the property and gathered multiple truckloads of garbage and debris for removal.
Councilman Chris Reis asked council to wait to move the money and see what happens down the road because there is no hurry, but Backer explained even if council were to hold off, they would still need to pay someone to perform the tasks needed to acquire the permits or there would be no shot at receiving any other funds and the city would be on the hook to pay the state back for any money used out of the $57,000.
Resident Victoria Rosancrans told council she was happy to get clarification because all she has been hearing was council wanted to shut the project down. Rosancrans said now that she is informed she would be able to clarify any rumors being circulated.
Eister said at no point did council ever say they wanted the project — to come to a halt, but instead wished Karlovich would have kept council members aware of what was happening with the project.
Councilman Josh Brosious said the project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park or SWEEP — will move forward even after Karlovich finishes his term in December.
"The SWEEP project will continue to get developed and finished by the city of Sunbury," Brosious said. "This is a property the city needs to clean up ... for the community. The correct procedures and planning need to be done in order for this to continue. We need to make sure the proper channels are being followed to make sure this project does not continue to cost local taxpayer dollars but instead be funded by grant money. Teamwork needs to be involved for this to be a success."
Now council will meet again on June 28 and vote to hold a public hearing in July in order to vote on where to move the $57,000 designated to the project.
The total cost of the completed project would be near $1 million, city officials said.