SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman faces aggravated assault charges after police say she punched a woman she discovered in the bed of her ex-boyfriend Friday morning.
Erica Falcon, 40, of Memorial Acres, was arrested Friday morning after Sunbury Officer-in-Charge Brad Hare was dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to a North Fourth Street home for a report of a female waving a knife.
On scene, Hare said he spoke to a man who said he woke up to find Falcon in his bedroom beating up a woman he took home from a bar Thursday night.
The man allegedly told Hare he didn't know the name of the woman and said he woke up to Falcon punching the woman in the face, according to court documents.
Falcon then grabbed a knife and the man ran out of the home. Police said Falcon fled out of the back door.
Moments later Hare was dispatched to a North Second Street home for a report of an assault victim that was almost stabbed. Hare met with the woman and she allegedly told Hare she was the woman who was assaulted at the North Fourth Street home, Hare said.
The woman allegedly told Hare she woke up to the punches and Falcon had her hands around her neck, according to court documents. Hare said the woman's right eye was swollen and she had several scratches on her arms and face.
Hare searched for Falcon but was unable to locate her. She later called the police to speak with them and turned herself in.
Falcon was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor counts of simple assault. Falcon was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and the judge set bail at $50,000. Falcon was able to post bail, Hare said.