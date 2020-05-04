SUNBURY — A city woman faces attempted homicide charges after police said she stabbed a man in a Sunbury home Sunday night.
Pansy Farber, 55, of Lombard Street is scheduled to be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey after city police were dispatched to Lombard Street at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.
Farber is also charged with cruelty to animals after police say she stabbed a dog during the incident.
When Sgt. Travis Bremigen arrived he found Gordon Walker on the back porch of the home bleeding from the back and chest, police said.
Police discovered animals inside the home and took them to the Sunbury Animal Hospital where it was discovered a male dog suffered a stab wound to his shoulder, police said.
Walker is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, according to hospital officials.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.