SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Upper Augusta Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
Laura E. Drumheller, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the head after the accident Wednesday afternoon in Augusta Township, Kelley said.
She was wearing a seat belt, the coroner reported.
According to state police at Stonington, Drumheller was driving westbound on Mile Hill Road at 4:19 p.m. when her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the road for an unknown reason near 1601 Mile Hill Road.
Police reported Drumheller's vehicle struck a fence before hitting a tree, coming to rest against the three. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob, Kelley said.