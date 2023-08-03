Breaking News Logo

SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Upper Augusta Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. 

Laura E. Drumheller, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the head after the accident Wednesday afternoon in Augusta Township, Kelley said.

She was wearing a seat belt, the coroner reported. 

According to state police at Stonington, Drumheller was driving westbound on Mile Hill Road at 4:19 p.m. when her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the road for an unknown reason near 1601 Mile Hill Road.

Police reported Drumheller's vehicle struck a fence before hitting a tree, coming to rest against the three. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob, Kelley said.

