SUNBURY — A city woman is seeking $5 million and an apology from Northumberland County Children & Youth after she claims an agency caseworker threatened to "throw her on the street and come for her children," according to a federal lawsuit filed in the Middle District.
Sawsan Hadidi, 40, filed a handwritten lawsuit for $5 million in damages because she suffered pain after she claims the agency wanted to take her children for financial reasons.
Hadidi was arrested in 2020 after Riverside police said she left her home with the children, breaking a court order.
A nationwide search began and Amber Alert was issued by authorities. Hadidi appeared on billboards along the East Coast, police said.
She was eventually captured outside of Chicago in September 2020 and was brought back to Northumberland County to face a felony count of concealment of whereabouts of children.
Hadidi eventually pleaded no contest to the charge and received one year of probation, according to court documents.
Hadidi also seeks a written apology from Children and Youth officials, according to the lawsuit.
Northumberland County officials do not comment on pending lawsuits.