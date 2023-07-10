SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and city council had to end a work session Monday night after they were made aware by Councilwoman Lisa Martina the meeting was not publicly advertised.
Martina informed council about seven minutes into the meeting and told the board they needed to end the meeting, which began at 5:30 p.m. Monday, because she believed it was a violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
"We need to stop this because it was not advertised properly," Martina told the group as they began to discuss the city's mid-year finances.
Brosious said he was not aware it was not advertised, so he abruptly stopped the meeting and took a recess until the regular council meeting took place at 6:15 p.m.
Council did discuss some of the finances for the code department and public works before Martina informed council of what she believed was a violation.
Solicitor Joel Wiest, who was not present for the meeting, said when he arrived he was made aware of what had happened.
"We will make the correction next meeting and inform the public this took place," he said. "There was no ill intent or anything that was going to be voted on."
Wiest said he was unaware the meeting was being held, and he was on his way to City Hall for the regular scheduled meeting when he spoke to Martina about what had occurred.
According to the Sunshine Act, a meeting is "any prearranged gathering of an agency which is attended or participated in by a quorum of the members of an agency held for the purpose of deliberating agency business or taking official action."
The law goes on to say, the Sunshine Act applies any time a quorum deliberates agency business or takes official action, no matter the physical location of those deliberations or actions. The use of the term "prearranged" does not allow agencies to thwart the intent of the Sunshine Act simply by holding an unscheduled discussion about agency business.
The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action.
No actions were taken Monday and Brosious said there were no intentions to vote. Brosious said the meeting was just to inform the public of the mid-year budget situation and discuss each department.