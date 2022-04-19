{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA is kicking off its Vision of Our Mission 2022 Annual Campaign on April 29 at noon with a virtual auction.
The Sunbury YMCA allows people of all ages to participate in athletics, children’s programming, swimming lessons, active older adult programming, and fitness and wellness programs. It also offers child care and education.
“The Sunbury YMCA is a local nonprofit organization that is committed to strengthening individuals and our local communities,” said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA. “We are here to help people find their ‘why’ — their greater sense of purpose — by connecting people with opportunities to improve their health, support young people, make new friends and contribute to a stronger, more cohesive community for all.”
To view the auction items for the The Bidding For A Better Tomorrow Virtual Auction, please visit: sunburyymca.rallyup.com/sunbury-ymca-2022.