SUNBURY — The 155th Memorial Day tribute in the city on May 29 to honor veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty will feature a parade and services.
The parade assembles at Raspberry Avenue and 10th Street at 10:30 a.m. and moves at 11 a.m., following a route to Market then south on 4th to the City Cemetery.
Services are at 11:45 a.m. in Cameron Park American Legion Post #201 Commander Terry McCarthy will be the master of ceremonies. Joyce McCarthy will provide the invocation.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jody Ocker will speak.
JROTC members will conduct several parts of the service, including Cheyenne Gass and Yoliel Soto singing the national anthem and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, respectively; Abiagael Merchlinsky presenting General Logan's Order and Zachary Hunter reading Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.
Lt. Col. Richard Cassem II will present the benediction.