SUNBURY — A former Sunbury Mayor died Saturday and city officials are paying tribute to a man they say helped shape the city.
Donald Morgan, 90, of Perry County, who was the ninth mayor of Sunbury — he served in 1969, 1973, 1977 and 1985 — will be remembered for his dedication to the city, former Mayor David Persing said.
"He was dedicated to the city of Sunbury,' Persing said. "He truly made a difference."
Morgan, who also owned the Hotel Edison from 1973 until 1994, moved away from Sunbury after his wife, Ruby, got a job as a teacher in Perry County.
"I still miss Sunbury and I follow what is going on when I can," Morgan said in an interview with The Daily Item in 2017.
Morgan spoke about his days as mayor in the early 1970s during the interview.
"There was even controversy then," Morgan said. "We had our share."
Morgan is responsible for the no burning in city limits ordinance and it wasn't a popular decision at the time, he said.
"I remember that got heated," he said. "We had to make tough decisions even back then."
Councilman Jim Eister said Morgan was a good mayor.
"He was very colorful," Eister said. "He loved Sunbury and cared about its future."
Current Mayor Josh Brosious began Monday's City Council meeting with a moment of silence.
"It is very sad to learn about the passing of former Mayor Morgan," he said. "I have only ever heard great things about him and his many accomplishments he had in moving the city forward during his tenure."