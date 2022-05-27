SUNBURY — Eclipse Craft Brewing in Sunbury joined 20 other veteran-owned craft breweries from across Pennsylvania in a beer collaboration in support of state veterans for the third year in a row this Memorial Day weekend.
“Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” will be released throughout the state on Memorial Day weekend with the proceeds going to the Keystone Military Families organization. The beer, as of Wednesday, is available at Eclipse Craft Brewing at 249 Market St., Sunbury.
"It's our way of giving back," said co-owner Thad Benner, of Sunbury.
Participating breweries have to be owned by veterans. Co-owner Curtis Benner, Thad's brother, served in the U.S. Army as a specialist from 2000 to 2003, working in personnel and information systems while stationed in Fort Lewis in Washington state.
Founded in 2002, Keystone Military Families was established to provide support for deployed troops and their families. In 2010, The group said they realized there was also a need for veteran support so they reorganized and expanded services. Located out of Shoemakersville, Berks County, its mission is to support Pennsylvania military families every week with groceries, clothing, household items, furniture and more while still shipping up to 100 care packages monthly and 10,000 Christmas stockings annually, according to a press release.
In addition to the fact that the beer is being produced by Pennsylvania veterans, it also includes ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and operated businesses as well. Grain and malt for the pale ale will come from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills, Delaware County, while some of the hops being used for the beer have been produced by GEMS Farms Hops in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Both are veteran-owned businesses, according to a press release.
The beer was brewed at Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown. Curtis Benner said he went to Chatty Monks and spent the day brewing, using the same recipe so there is consistency throughout the state.
"It was a lot of fun," said Curtis Benner. "I got to talk to former service members and owners of brewpubs."
“Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone” is a 6.3% Hazy Pale Ale brewed with Keystone Pale and Vienna malt. Strata and Triple Pearl hops were added at various points in the brew to offer consumers flavors and aroma of pineapple, papaya, melon, and berry with a dank and grassy finish. Malt character is supportive and crackery and balances out the subtle bitterness of this fluffy collaborative endeavor, the release said.
"I think customers are going to like it," said Thad Benner. "It's got fruity, citrusy notes to it. It's 6.3 percent so it packs a punch. It's the best one yet."
"It turned out pretty darn good," said Curtis Benner. "IPA drinkers will love it."
Eclipse has 60 gallons of the brew available. They are also selling a limited edition glass for $15. All proceeds go to Keystone Military Families.