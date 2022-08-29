SUNBURY — The return of the New Year's Eve Celebration is well underway as a group of city officials and residents met Monday to begin to finalize plans for Dec. 31 in downtown Sunbury.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted the city to have a celebration after the event got canceled the past two years.
The last event was held downtown when then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich decided to bring the event back in 2018 after a two-year hiatus.
Karlovich is on the planning committee for this year's event.
"This is exciting," he said. "The committee is forming and the event will occur again after being off due to COVID-19. I know from experience it is a lot of work and takes a lot of volunteers and sponsorships to make this free event occur."
Brosious agreed.
"We are happy to be back to planning this event," he said. "We want people to have a fun safe place to go on New Year's Eve and to be able to get out of the house, come socialize with friends and family and enjoy the night."
City Clerk Jolinn Barner ran the meeting Monday and said the city will also have a free event for children at the Sunbury Ice Rink.
The rink will offer free skating and various treats for the children. There will be a DJ playing music all day as well, Barner said.
The hours for the events are still being determined, Barner said.
Brosious said the theme for the celebration is "A Winer Wine and Brew Fest."
"We want wineries or breweries to contact us and get their spots in downtown for the night," he said. "We are not charging them anything to come and set up a stand. We want to see people come downtown and taste the various drinks and eat from several food trucks that will also be here."
The group discussed having heated tents, multiple big screens with live shots of New York City, football games throughout the day and night, and a possible free transportation service for people to bounce around the city to the various establishments that will be open.
The committee will meet again in the next few weeks, Brosious said.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or setting up a stand is asked to contact City Hall at 570 286-7820.