SUNBURY — The return of Sunbury's River Festival on Friday after a pandemic-induced hiatus featured triple-digit temperatures and a little bit of traffic thanks to a week-old detour.
But the River Fest was back, and that was the most important thing.
The rain held off for a few concerts to be played on the riverfront. Food options, as are traditionally the cases, were plentiful.
Tradition was the word of the first night of the festival, sponsored by Sunbury Revitalization, Inc.
Sydney Drum, 17, was with her friends at the festival around 4 p.m. when it first opened. She said it was a tradition.
“We just came out to look around,” she said. “We wanted to spend time together. We usually come every year.”
She said one of the big draws of the festival is the number of food options.
“They have good food usually,” she said. “I’m just browsing.”
Brittany Hanford said she mainly likes the festival’s craft fair. She visits other craft fairs in the area The festival provided a good opportunity for her and her family.
“It gets us out of the house,” she said. “Something to do for the kids and the food, obviously. It’s always good at the fairs.”
Hanford said she might try some French fries, ice cream or pizza slices. She was there with her family, including daughter Abbi, 9, who craved chicken nuggets and said she went to the festival because “It’s fun.”
“I just like getting stuff for free,” she said.
The Hanfords said they had to stop and take a break at one point, but they were managing the heat well.
Saturday is the busy day for the festival and the crowds will be aided by the opening of Front Street early Saturday morning.
Saturday's events include a boat parade and the return of the very popular cardboard boat regatta, which has not been a part of the festival for several years. “The festival is truly on the river,” said Melissa Rowse, board president of Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., which coordinates the festival each year. The event runs from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The cardboard boat regatta race will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4:45 p.m. and boats will be on display from 2 to 5 p.m. Categories for the race are youth (ages 8 to 16), adult (age 16 and older), and mixed (youth and adult). Participants are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets and must provide their own paddles and sunscreen.