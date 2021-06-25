Call it a mother’s intuition.
Haley Herman, 31, of Kreamer, persisted in having her son, Brantley, evaluated after the 7-year-old accidentally knocked himself in the head with a hammer last December.
Brantley’s symptoms first presented similar to a concussion but worsened over time with daily headaches, violent illness and lost weight, and continual blurry or double vision. An MRI in March confirmed Haley’s greatest fear: Brantley had a brain tumor.
Haley is a professional nurse. She’s worked in the field of family practice for 10 years. A mother of three, her oldest daughter is living with Type 1 Diabetes. Yet, nothing prepared her to absorb her son’s diagnosis.
“I just collapsed. I don’t really remember much,” Haley said of hearing the diagnosis at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
The tumor is a pilocytic astrocytoma, Haley said, located on Brantley’s hypothalamus at the optic nerve. Its location in the brain’s center complicated the surgery Brantley underwent in mid-March just six days after his diagnosis, removing approximately 30% of the tumor. It did, however, relieve a severe block of cerebral spinal fluid, she said.
Radiation isn’t an option. Instead, Brantley is slated to undergo chemotherapy once a week for 70 weeks. He’s undergone 11 weeks of treatment so far and has regained some of his vision, though his peripheral vision hasn’t returned.
Brantley is a dynamic boy with a big personality. He loves country music, big trucks and classic cars, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s more than a bit of a force.
“I’m mostly excited for the end of chemo because I’m having a McDonald’s party,” Brantley said with a grin before laying out his grand plans.
Nothing unnoticed
When Haley and her family fell, the community around them rose to break the fall.
In the past three-plus months, the Hermans accepted support from relatives, friends and strangers alike. There was a benefit night at the Scarlet D Tavern in Mifflinburg, a benefit car show organized by John Miller of Selinsgrove, plus a raffle, Chinese auction, church donations. OIP in Mifflinburg collected donations one night and let Brantley work the kitchen.
“I made hoagies. I made a pizza for my dad and a whole bunch of other stuff,” Brantley said, right after the dynamic boy with big personality spoke of his tips. “I made $120.”
State troopers gave Brantley a tour of a police helicopter and surprisingly, the young gear-head wasn’t quite brave enough to take a ride. On the night before Brantley underwent surgery to remove a portion of the tumor, he was treated to a parade of trucks, motorcycles and service vehicles right in front of his home.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, a benefit recital will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg. The recital features guest musicians Broderick Lesher on violin and Fred Hooper on piano. They’ll perform music from classical to ragtime, and a love offering benefitting the Hermans will be collected.
Haley said she and Brantley’s father, Caleb Herman, owner of HT Performance, an automotive repair shop in Middleburg, aren’t able to work the hours they once had. Brantley has five medical appointments scheduled for next week alone. The donations make it easier for them to stay home.
“I definitely appreciate everything everyone has done for us. It doesn’t go unnoticed at all,” Haley said. “There’s still a lot of really good people in the world.”
Sunday’s recitalDiane Scott is the music director at First Evangelical where Sunday’s recital is being held. The pandemic scuttled the usual plans for a brass ensemble there on Easter Sunday. So, she booked Lesher and Hooper to perform for the holiday service.
“The bulletin for Easter included an ‘Outreach tor Brantley.’ So, I reached out to Fred and Broderick and Brantley’s mom to see if we could create this event,” Scott said.
The two musicians were game.
They’re each involved in various musical organizations as well as RiverStage Community Theater. Because the pandemic immediately halted live performances, they decided to learn a musical repertoire featuring piano and violin.
Typically when performing at church, Lesher said the music selections are traditional to services. For the recital, he and Hooper will branch out. They’re planning performances of pieces by Beethoven and Handel, another by Jay Unger, a ragtime piece by Scott Choplin and even a song from the “Lord of the Rings” movies, among others.
And despite not knowing the Hermans, they’re happy to pitch in.
“If we can help out, we will,” Hooper said.
Nuggets and Happy MealsHaley and Brantley are planning to attend.
Speaking of plans, about that McDonald’s party Brantley has in mind. His mom isn’t letting him eat much junk food for now.
“There’s going to be a fountain with sweet and sour sauce. and a chicken nugget tower. and a Happy Meal skyscraper,” Brantley said.
“If you complete 70 weeks of chemotherapy you can have a chicken nugget tower,” Haley said.
That brought about a question from her son: “Hey, what about the Happy Meal skyscraper?”