SUNBURY — The owner of Sunshine Corners faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person stemming from a state police investigation that started in March.
John Campbell, 73, of Sunbury, was charged Monday by Stonington state police. According to the charges, Campbell recklessly endangered the welfare of a dependent person for whom he is responsible by failing to provide treatment, care, goods or services necessary to preserve health, safety or welfare of the care-dependent person.
The former local long-term care facility, located at 613 Market St., was closed down after a February incident that saw one of the residents test positive for COVID-19, thus sending in state officials to find out nearly all of the 21 residents were positive.
State officials said they were notified Sunshine Corners would not be reopening and if they decided to, they would have to fix dozens of code violations before getting a license.
The 21 residents were placed in temporary facilities across the region and Department of Human Services spokesperson Ali Fogarty said the county agency ombudsman is in touch with former residents to ensure they are comfortable in their new living arrangements.
Troopers began an investigation in March and said they spoke to various individuals, including a contractor who was working inside the facility, residents, and a state inspector, according to court documents.
Troopers interviewed the contractor, who said he was not working as a contractor, but as a friend of Campbell’s, and no permits were needed, according to court documents.
Residents told state police that in December 2020, workers arrived and began to break up cement and there was a lot of dust in the common area and at one point the smell of raw sewage, police said.
Residents said the smell went away and that as the work was being conducted they continued to receive their meals and move about the common area despite the piles of dirt and concrete dust, police said.
Troopers interviewed John Marino, of Northeast Inspection Consultant, of Scranton, and Marino said he identified 40 violations, that he had never seen a place that bad, that he did not know how it became so bad but that it didn’t happen recently, according to court documents.
Marino said for the type of construction that was being performed, the owners should have completed an Infectious Control Risk Assessment to determine the best way to mitigate the dangers of pathogens to the residents in the facility, according to court documents.
An ombudsman, an official appointed to investigate complaints made by residents, was appointed by Northumberland County to watch out for the residents during the move, a state spokesperson said.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county contacts the ombudsman through Snyder and Union counties and is in communications with the facilities the residents were placed at and monitoring their needs.
The Department of Human Services said an internal error was discovered after agency officials did not follow up on an inspection of the property in September 2020.
Fogarty said the error was discovered when the department reviewing all documents and inspections concerning Sunshine Corners found the agency received a plan of correction from the facility and the agency never followed up.
Sunbury officials referred the case to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and state troopers began the investigation.
Campbell will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the single endangerment charge.