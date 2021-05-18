SUNBURY — The Shikellamy STEAM Program will run as normal the rest of the week after and Monday’s postponement of the after-school program. The decision to cancel had nothing to do with the current work stoppage by the Shikellamay Education Support Professionals Association, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"The Shikellamy School District did not have the Middle School STEAM Afterschool Program (Monday) but it had nothing to do with SESPA work stoppage,” Bendle said in a press release Tuesday, the third day of a work stoppage by the district's support staff. "This was a scheduled day off for the program because the Middle School Afterschool Coordinators and other staff had scheduled time off. The elementary STEAM Afterschool Program ran as normal.”
The release came after Union President Jody Kovaschetz posted a press release from the union on social media saying a union member was turned away from working Monday.
“The Shikellamy ESPA work stoppage has nothing to do with the STEAM Program,” labor representative Mark McDade said in the release. “The school board believes that they are somehow ‘punishing’ our members for actively engaging in a legal work stoppage, but what they are really doing is depriving children of a great after-school program only to satisfy their own insidious agenda. It is selfish and shameful of them. Truthfully, we have no idea who made this decision, but ultimately it rests with the School Board.”
Bendle said the release is not accurate and any member of the union that wants to work the program can do so.
"The middle school and elementary STEAM Afterschool Programs will run as normal the rest of the week,” Bendle said. "Any employee who wishes to work the program can work the program today."
The union represents 63 employees, including classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries.
According to district Solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.