SELINSGROVE — A threat made online regarding the Selinsgrove Intermediate School prompted an increased police presence in the district this morning.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski notified the school community in an email that administrators were notified of the "threatening comments" Sunday evening and were in contact with borough and state police.
The email was sent out by Jankowski at about 9 p.m. Sunday but it remained stuck in the system until just before 1 a.m., administrative assistant Claudia Beaver said.
In the email, Jankowski informed parents that there were no concerns about conducting normal school operations but there would be additional security on the campus through the end of the school year on June 2.
