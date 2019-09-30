SUNBURY — A Shikellamy high school student accused of threatening other students Monday will not be in school Tuesday, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
“A Shikellamy high school student made a threatening comment to students on the way home from school today," Bendle said. “Both school administration and local law enforcement are aware of the situation and are investigating the statement.”
Bendle, who sent out alerts to parents, said the district feels the situation is under control.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.