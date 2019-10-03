SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District will request to change its Week 8 football game against Southern Columbia through the Heartland Athletic Conference.
On Monday, the conference quashed Southern Columbia’s request to change the game. The proposed change had Southern facing Wyoming Area, from District 2, on Oct. 11 and Shikellamy facing Wyoming Area’s original foe, Holy Redeemer.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle announced the district’s intentions during the school directors’ work session Thursday. Bendle said he believes the change was canceled because proper channels weren’t followed. He said he believes there is enough time for the conference to change the games.
Southern and Wyoming Area are both undefeated through six games. Shikellamy has one win and five losses and Holy Redeemer is winless at 0-5.
Wyoming Area officials had already sold 2,500 tickets, bought extra food for concession stands and requested extra security for the game against the Tigers.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.