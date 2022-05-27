MILTON — The one thing Milton Area School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan wants the class of 2022 to know is to always show courage.
That was the retiring superintendent’s theme as she spoke to the 131 graduates and a packed house Thursday night inside the Milton Area School District gymnasium.
“Every one of you has the courage to step outside your comfort zone,” Keegan said. “Every graduate here tonight has that courage.”
Class President Ashley Shamblen told the class to slow down and enjoy the moments of life.
“Through our four years of high school there have been many obstacles that have come our way as a class,” she said. “From COVID to online schooling, we have persisted through it all. The days of online assignments and countless team meetings seemed never-ending. But, looking back, it seems like it was just yesterday that I would hear the highly anticipated closing sound of the meetings.”
Shamblen said students dreaded virtual days during the COVID-19 pandemic schooling days.
“Some less than others for the pure fact of sleeping in, but never the less it seemed like the days were moving so slow and we just wanted it to be over,” she said.
“No matter how we felt though, these were still the limited days that we get to live through this time in our lives, and opportunities that we get throughout life such as these high school moments should be approached like a marathon, not a sprint. This means that you have to take it all in, in each moment you are given. Don’t rush through your experiences just to get them over with.”
Valedictorian Luke Roup, who plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, spoke to the seniors about how half their high school career was dealing with COVID-19.
“Here we are tonight, on the planned date, enjoying this very moment. We have finally made it,” he said.
“In the end, here these seniors are seated here today despite living through the circumstances, the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the record high gas prices, and other literal historic events that will be taught to all of the generations that follow. They have done it. They have remained steadfast, they have remained motivated, and they have remained themselves. If these seniors haven’t been brought down by the past four years, I believe they will never face a situation that can. However once again, they couldn’t do it without you, the community, so with as much emphasis as possible, thank you,” Roup said.