All Valley school districts will remain open and district officials will continue to implement hygiene protocols according to 16 Valley school superintendents who are reviewing recommendations from health and emergency management officials.
The Superintendent's Advisory Council met Wednesday at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and sent out a joint release following the event.
The group "reviewed all of the most current recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, The Center for Disease Control, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and met with a local health and emergency management official to discuss the current state of COVID 19, both locally and statewide.
"The clear recommendation is to keep our public schools open and to instruct all of the staff, parents, and students in the most effective hand-washing and hygiene protocols," according to the release. "District leadership understands that information and recommendations are changing rapidly and are committed to staying informed and maintaining excellent communication with one another and the public."
Additionally, school officials said field trips, performances and travel to events and other competitions are being considered on a case-by-case basis. "Districts are also adopting opt-out recommendations for families concerned about their students’ gathering in large groups or traveling," the statement noted. "Additional hygiene precautions and protocols are being enforced for these types of activities."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.