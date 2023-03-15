LEWISBURG — Estimates for the first phase of the Turtle Creek project came in nearly $150,000 more than expected, according to supervisors in East Buffalo Township.
At Monday night’s meeting, Supervisor Chair Char Gray discussed the conceptual master site plan for Phase I of the Turtle Creek Park Property from Herbert Rowland & Grubic Inc. of Lewisburg. The estimate came in at $493,000.
“We got the first draft from Tracy (Strickland, project manager with HRG),” said Gray. “We all thought it was a little higher than we expected.”
The township purchased Turtle Creek from Lewisburg Alliance Church on Nov. 4 for $954,750. The 78-acre property is located along Supplee Mill and Furnace roads.
Lewisburg Christian & Missionary Alliance Church purchased the property in 2018 from the Boy Scouts with the intent to have a separate sanctuary, gymnasium and community-use soccer fields. The land is just west of Route 15 in East Buffalo Township. The land includes a mix of open fields, wetlands, woodlands and streams.
Among the expenses are $750 for a pet waste station, $3,500 to paint one handicapped space in the parking lot, $13,000 for nine benches and $50,000 for two canopied benches,” said Gray.
“I just didn’t expect things to cost so much,” she said.
Gray suggested that she or township workers could paint a handicapped space for much less money. Gray and Supervisors Jim Knight and Katie Evans also suggested contacting Boy Scouts to build benches or gazebos for service projects or asking the public to sponsor benches. There might be potential grants for trees as well, they said.
“It’s an opportunity for people to be involved and get their names on things,” said Evans.
Township Manager Jolene Helwig questioned some of the suggestions, asking if the township had the resources to do handicapped parking properly.
Gray said Strickland is willing to look at the site plan and recommend a more cost-effective solution, said Gray.
Knight said the township should target the cost at $300,000 to $350,000.
Funding to purchase the land comes from a $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation and $685,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The DCNR grant was awarded in January, coming mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated for recreation and conservation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget.
Township supervisors also instructed Solicitor Peter Matson to work on the wording for signs at Turtle Creek. The township’s insurance company asked the township to post signs at its parks with wording that the township is not responsible for any incidents arising out of the use of the park land and that those using the dog run do so at their own risk.
Signage is included in the grant application and is part of the bid package.
The supervisors also tabled a decision on Fairgrounds Road Park Project. They have $350,000 in funding for this park.
The supervisors discussed whether to focus their efforts on developing the trails around the park or installing a playground.