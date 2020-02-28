An introductory session Thursday opened the line of communication among a management firm appointed to improve two inns and the Valley Township supervisors, Supervisor Vice Chairman Walt Rupert said.
Rupert, supervisor Mike Kull and supervisor chairman Gary Derr met with Rob Greene, of the Great American Hotel Group, which has been appointed as the receiver for the Super 8 Motel and the Quality Inn, both at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
Also on hand was township zoning officer Fred Shappell.
Rupert said Greene told them he was willing to work with them in any way he could. The supervisors also learned the management firm, appointed by the court, is trying to improve the inns so banks they owe can recover their money, he said. "We said who we are and let's try to work together to get something done," Rupert said.
Kull and Rupert both said life safety issues will be addressed first at the two inns.
The township sent the inns certified letters earlier this month giving them 30 days to make improvements or face being closed.
President Judge Thomas James appointed the hotel group as the receiver for the inns on Feb. 13 after Access Point Financial LLC and Access Point Financial Inc. and HDDA LLC filed suit against the motel owners who borrowed money from them.
"It's a process through the courts and it's their intention to address life safety issues as quickly as they can," Kull said of the management company.
He said Greene let the supervisors know he was aware of their concerns and he obtained their contact information so he could stay in touch "and work the way through the process."
"We'll just see what happens. It sounds good. Things are looking up," Kull said.
The letters the township sent the inns followed inspections Jan. 16 by commercial building inspector Matt Witmer, of Building Inspection Underwriters, who could order the inns closed.
Both inns have new general managers following the court order.