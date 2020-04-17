Okay, we’ve listened to all the experts, the medical professionals, the mainstream media and congressional leaders about this pandemic and they want us to believe that it’s Trump’s fault we are in this mess.
Let’s be perfectly clear on where to place the blame. It’s China’s fault and it needs to be held accountable. China needs to stop using wet markets which have proven to be breeding grounds for contagious diseases but they are not going to do this on their own. We need to hit them financially and the way we can do that is to bring all manufacturing back to our country, especially the pharmaceutical companies.
When this country started outsourcing services and manufacturing I knew that we would pay a high price for that someday and unfortunately that day has arrived. We should never be dependent on another country to provide anything that we need, especially the necessities of life.
God did not intend for us to live our lives with our faces covered with masks and shields. Stand up America and demand that the stamp on products says “Made in the USA” and not “Made in China.” I’d rather pay a little extra for what I want knowing that I am supporting my fellow Americans.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg