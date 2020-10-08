HARRISBURG — The state Supreme Court ruled that a 2015 vote awarding the operating agreement of railroads in the Valley was valid and that Carload Express should oversee the rail lines.
In a release from SEDA-COG's Joint Rail Authority, SEDA-COG said "the Court determined that the Authority’s July 2015 7-3 vote was a passing vote, which effectively awarded the new operating agreement to Carload Express, Inc." During the 2015 votes, six members abstained from voting to avoid the "appearance of bias," and the contract was not awarded to Carload in an ongoing dispute about the number of votes needed for a quorum.
"The circumstances of the present case do not demonstrate a lack of representation of the majority of the counties comprising the JRA," the Supreme Court ruled. "While two of the abstaining Board members were from Columbia County, the other seven counties had at least one Board member who voted on the award of the operating agreement, and a Board member from six of those seven counties voted in affirmance of awarding the operating agreement to Carload. The JRA offers no explanation as to why the present circumstances reflect a lack of representation, other than that the seven affirmative votes constituted a plurality of the sixteen-member Board.17 Under the common law voting standard, however, all that is required is that the vote is a majority of the votes cast, even if the number of votes cast only constitutes a plurality."
The JRA says until counterclaims are resolved, customers of the JRA "should remain assured that uninterrupted rail service shall continue."
— THE DAILY ITEM