WASHINGTONVILLE — With the Montour-DeLong Fair beginning to wind down on Friday, youngsters prepared for the final big event: The Supreme Showmanship Contest.
The contest is the capper for the 4H and FFA members at the weeklong fair in Washingtonville. Contestants are tasked with showing four animals — sheep, goats, dairy and beef cows — which for some is a challenge.
Kat Rapp, 17, of Paxinos, won the contest Friday evening. She is a regular — and a regular top finisher — at fairs across the state and nation, including the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Earlier in the day, Kat said she was both nervous and excited for the event.
“I’m pretty excited and hoping to win,” she said. “It’s been a good fair this week. I was at West End Fair last week, so I am a little tired.”
Kat, who has been in 4H for 12 years, said handling animals that aren’t hers can present a challenge, but one she is accustomed to.
“I show sheep at the county, state and national level, but the only one I don’t are dairy cows,” she said. “It’s not a lot different from beef, but I like to work with animals that aren’t mine and see what I can do to show them off the best.”
Volunteer Pat Kitchen said not all of the youth entered into the showmanship contest are showing animals they are familiar with. To her, it creates one of the more memorable moments of the annual fair.
“The best part of this contest is the Thursday night, the night before, we have beef kids and goat kids teaching each other how to show,” she said. “They get along. They want to help and teach each other. A lot of these kids are brought up working with one or two species. They don’t work with them all.”
Brittany Cotner, 18, of Bloomsburg, is in her last year of 4H and said showing animals is something she loves to do.
“It’s so rewarding to come out and show, teach the public,” she said. “It’s a lot of work and it can be hard at times when you have animals that don’t cooperate.”
She said preparing for a show like the Supreme Showmanship Contest involves listening to improve for the next time.
“There are some tricks and a lot of practice,” she said. “But when a judge tells you something you maybe did wrong, you work to improve on it and push through it.”