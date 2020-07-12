MONTANDON — Dr. John Furia wants to be able to give back to his community and offer something Montandon doesn’t have — a Dollar General store.
Furia, a Lewisburg resident, purchased 1.25 acres at 9 Main Street and decided he wanted to give Montandon residents a convenient place to pick up essentials.
“It’s about the community and what we can do to help,” Furia said. “I had a vision and wanted to see a place go up on this land that can benefit everyone.”
Furia, and his wife, Elizabeth, also own “Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro,” in Lewisburg.
Furia said he spoke with Dollar General management, and decided to purchase the land and build the 9,100 square foot structure in order to also provide 12 to 14 jobs once the doors open.
“This is something for the whole community,” Furia said. “And to be able to bring jobs to the area is great.”
Furia said he is now in the final stages of obtaining all the necessary permits, and hopes to break ground at the end of July.
“We are excited and even more excited to be able to give back to the community with a place people can walk to if need be,” he said.
Furia, an orthopedic surgery specialist for the past 31 years, said he looks forward to the progress in Montandon.
“We want to be open around the holidays,” he said. “We are excited to see the progress and open the doors.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was thrilled to see Furia invest in the county.
“I think this is wonderful,” he said. “He obviously saw a need in the area and to be able to build and provide jobs to people in our county is a win-win.
We appreciate Dr. Furia’s efforts and we wish him nothing but success in this project. It is another example of people wanting to invest in Northumberland County.”