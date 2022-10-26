SUNBURY — Deleen Wetzel was in a coma for 21 days while battling COVID-19 in April 2020 and today still struggles with health problems.
Helping her to cope with the lingering affects of the disease is a support group of COVID survivors established in May 2021 by Geisinger clinical psychologist Dr. Erin Hall.
"I'm one of the original members," said Wetzel, 58, of Sunbury. "It has helped me knowing I’m not alone in my situation and helped me deal with the bitter feelings. It nearly killed me but (another survivor) just had a cold."
Hall created the support group after working with COVID-19 patients treated in the ICU.
"Based on what I was hearing... they had unique experiences," she said. "I felt there was a need for some support-based services."
Some survivors experience worsening health care issues or unexplained medical problems since their diagnoses and some have lingering anxiety from the disease or prolonged hospital stay, Hall said.
Post-traumatic stress disorders are also being reported, she said, which adds up to people feeling frightened and in need of help.
Since launching the free online support group, available through Microsoft Teams to all COVID-19 survivors, about 100 people from across the U.S. and Canada have joined in on the one-hour, weekly discussions held each Wednesday.
"We typically have eight to 12 people showing up," said Hall, with much of the discussion focused on survivors' frustration with not being able to return to work due to ongoing illness or "new medical challenges."
Wetzel's life was changed after she contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic and ended up in Geisinger for a month, 21 days in a coma plus another week.
"I didn't work for six months," said Wetzel, a self-employed real estate appraiser who still has a tracheostomy tube since being released from the hospital.
She isn't able to inspect homes with more than one floor — Wetzel lives in a ranch-style home — due to her reduced lung capacity and has exhaustion so severe she has trouble loading a dishwasher.
"Work is half of what it used to be," she said. "I get fatigued and brain fog. It’s exhausting. I can’t do much. I had to purchase an electric wheelchair because I can’t walk distances. I get out of breath walking 30 feet."
A physician informed her that she has "long COVID and we don't know what's going to happen."
Bethel Shambach's experience with COVID-19 wasn't as serious, but it has been equally debilitating.
The Sunbury resident caught the respiratory disease in February and again several weeks later in March and hasn't felt the same since.
"It's more intense than the flu," she said, describing a constant cough, muscle aches, congestion, shortness of breath and chronic fatigue that kept her from returning to a fifth year as a foster grandparent in the Shikellamy School District this fall.
"I no longer work with kids because of COVID," said Shambach. "It's very hard."
Easing the hardship is the support group, which she said has given her confidence in knowing she's not alone with her health struggles.
"I understand this long journey COVID better," Shambach said. "I’m not contagious."
For Wetzel, the support group is a reminder that "I'm not alone in my battle." She's been able to resume playing piano at church and said that has given her hope that "God has purpose for me yet."
COVID-19 survivors are invited to register for the support group at events.geisinger.org/ and search “COVID survivor support group.” Participants may register for each week’s session separately.