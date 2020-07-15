SELINSGROVE — Christopher T. Fernanders could face the death penalty if convicted of Friday's fatal shootings of his former wife and her friend.
Fernanders was informed by District Judge John H. Reed during a preliminary arraignment Wednesday that the death penalty is "potentially on the table" if he's convicted of the premeditated killing of Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he hasn't yet determined whether he'll seek death as a punishment.
"It's premature. I'll make that decision after the investigation is complete," he said.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, appeared in Reed's Selinsgrove courtroom via video from a hospital bed at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he's been treated for gunshot wounds sustained after he was shot by Troy A. Sprenkle, of Sunbury, immediately following the murders. A state police trooper was at Fernanders' side during the 35-minute hearing.
Sprenkle, 49, was inside the restaurant when the shootings occurred. Piecuch said he had a legal permit to carry a concealed weapon and will not be charged in the shooting of Fernanders who, according to a note he left for law enforcement, outlined his plan to murder Campbell and then kill himself.
Fernanders spoke clearly and politely during the preliminary arraignment, responding to most of Reed's questions with "yes, sir."
He told the district judge that he worked as a service technician and will need to hire a public defender.
According to the criminal affidavit and other court documents, Fernanders had a history of threatening Campbell who he married in April 2016. The couple has two children together, ages 9 and 15, and divorced in January.
Campbell took out two protection from abuse (PFA) orders against him in the past year and one of them was in effect when she and Bowersox were killed.
Fernanders is accused of stalking Campbell and putting a GPS unit on her vehicle without her knowledge to track her whereabouts, court records said. Police also allege the 9 mm pistol used in the slayings was built by Fernanders with equipment he purchased.
A July 27 preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before Reed at the Snyder County Courthouse.