MECHANICSBURG — The Susquehanna Chorale, a nationally acclaimed adult vocal ensemble based in south-central Pennsylvania, has set aside two Mondays in June for auditions for the 37-voice choral ensemble.
Artistic Director Linda Tedford will personally hear the auditions, which have been scheduled for the evening of June 13 and June 27 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hershey.
There are openings in each of the four vocal sections. Interested singers are invited to begin the audition process at the Susquehanna Chorale website: https://www.susquehannachorale.org/auditions. The web page includes links to the online audition application form; for more information, contact the chorale via email at sc@susquehannachorale.org.
The Susquehanna Chorale performs several concerts annually, and regularly appears with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. Musical selections are drawn from a wide variety of musical sources and languages, and choir members are encouraged to perform at a high level, according to Tedford. The group rehearses weekly on Monday nights at Holy Trinity Lutheran church in Hershey. In addition, singers are asked to devote time to personal practice.
For more information contact Barry Kroeker, Director of Marketing at marketing@susquehannachorale.org or 814-359-8597.