NORTHUMBERLAND — Through the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and the sponsorship of the local Susquehanna Garden Club, scholarships will be awarded to students who plan to further their education or continue their education in a wide range of studies.
These include agriculture education, agronomy, floriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, botany, biology (excluding medical), conservation, environmental concerns, forestry, plant pathology, wildlife science and land management. Each scholarship award is $1,000.
Only high school, college or graduate students who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible and must be sponsored by the local club.
Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2021. For information, contact Susquehanna Garden Club, attn: Elizabeth P. Green, 201 Lahrs Road, Northumberland PA 17857-8555; or by calling 570-473-9318.