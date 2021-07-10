SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been recognized as an innovator and national leader in promoting socioeconomic diversity in the latest edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges.
The guide to universities throughout the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Ireland notes Susquehanna provides financial aid to 99 percent of its students as well as the school's challenging academics, small class sizes, internship, research and volunteer opportunities, athletic teams and access to study-abroad programs.
“Professors expect students to be active, visit during their office hours and ask questions,” one student told the guide.
“Students are challenged to take initiative with their learning in a friendly, open environment,” said another.
The guide also recognizes the university's “prestigious business program” offered at Sigmund Weis School of Business. Also singled out are Susquehanna's Common Reading program, which has been highlighted by the New York Times.
The Fiske Guide’s selection process is based on questionnaires completed by current students and administrators, as well as campus visits and supplementary research conducted by the editorial staff.
— MARCIA MOORE