SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Kids’ College Summer Camp experience is back in action after a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
According to Kathy Irwin-Lentz, director of Susquehanna University Kids’ College, the program began in 2006.
The Susquehanna Kids’ College Summer Camp encourages campers to think critically, work collaboratively, and solve problems creatively through involvement in a variety of dynamic, hands-on activities that encourage communication and cooperation.
“Susquehanna asked me to build summer camps for kids,” Irwin-Lentz said.
Irwin-Lentz said the program began with writer’s workshops and, eventually, kids summer camps.
She said kids work with higher-level thinking skills.
“Everybody is welcome,” said Irwin-Lentz. She said the program is geared toward motivated learners.
“Learning begins wherever a child is ready to begin,” she said.
The program was put on hold for two years because of the pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to come back,” Irwin-Lentz said.
Between 45-50 students participate in the program.
“That’s the average,” said Irwin-Lentz.
Irwin-Lentz said 15 slots are available for the writer’s workshop.
Susquehanna University creative writing majors act as mentors for kids in the program and engage kids for a week.
“Brainstorming and getting ideas on paper. Susquehanna students offer a lot of good mentoring,” Irwin-Lentz said.
Camps are July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29.
Irwin-Lentz noted Susquehanna University’s contributions to the program is a volunteer service and community offering.
The goal is to bring students on campus and experience college life.
“It’s not intended to make money,” said Irwin-Lentz. “Kids’ College has been a team effort over the years with a dedicated group of educators working together to build these experiences for area kids.”
This year’s offerings will be available to those students who just completed grades 2-5.
Students will have the option to participate in morning camp experiences from 8:30 a.m. through 12:45 p.m.
A total of 45 grade-level slots are available and early registration is encouraged, according to the program website at susqu.edu/kidscollege.
Afternoon sessions will also be available during camp week for those who would like to stay for lunch and participate in the afternoon Special Interest Topic.
All afternoon workshops can be added on to the morning camp package or campers can arrive by 1:15 p.m. and only attend an afternoon workshop.
These sessions will be available to students who have completed grades 2, 3, 4 and 5 and will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Each Special Topic session will be limited to 15 students.
Prices vary and can be found at susqu.edu/kidscollege.
Limited scholarships are available. Inquiries can be made through Susquehanna’s Office of Event Management at 570-372-4354 or by contacting Kathy Irwin-Lentz at: lentz@susqu.edu.