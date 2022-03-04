Susquehanna University men's basketball team stormed out to a huge lead and held off Rowan for a 94-84 win in the opening round of the NCAA DivisionN III men's basketball tournament on Friday.
It was the 14th consecutive win for the River Hawks, who are now 24-4. SU will meet either host Christopher Newport or Baruch in tomorrow's second round.
Lukas Yurasits led the River Hawks with 29 points, making four of SU's 11 3-pointers. Five SU players scored in double figures as the River Hawks raced out to a 52-30 lead at halftime.
Marcellus Ross scored 34 points for Rowan, which finishes the season 23-6.