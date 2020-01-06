Susquehanna University President Jonathan D. Green has written a seventh book about choral-orchestral work spanning from the 1600s to today.
Co-authored with award-winning music director David W. Oertel, "Choral-Orchestral Repertoire: A Conductor's Guide" is an expansive compilation and is the seventh volume on the topic, adding to the more than 750 oratorios, cantatas, choral symphonies, masses and secular works included in the earlier music-reference books.
“I am pleased to have had the opportunity to combine six earlier volumes that represent 25-plus years of research into a single resource to help conductors select repertoire that will be the most rewarding for their ensembles and their audiences. I am also delighted to collaborate with my friend and colleague, David Oertel who was so helpful in creating this omnibus volume," Green said. "It has been such a privilege for me to study and evaluate hundreds of masterworks for choir and orchestra.”
New to the latest edition are the evaluations of the performance of each score. The book also details the specific challenges of each piece.
David Steinau, the university's music department chairman, said Green and Oertel have produced a "guidebook, a great resource for choral directors everywhere."
Green, who was installed as Susquehanna's 15th president in 2017, has a Bachelor of Music degree from the Fredonia School of Music, a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts where he was an Ornest Fellow and a Doctorate of Musical Arts in conducting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he was a University Excellence Fellow.
As a composer, Green has received awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; the North Carolina Arts Council; and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. His compositions include songs, choral works, three piano concertos and seven symphonies.
"It's especially meaningful that he continues to be so active as a scholar and a composer" even as he leads the university as its top administrator, said Steinau. On many occasions, he added, Green has filled in for ensemble directors when they have been away.
“The enterprise of higher education is built on the principle that we are creators of new knowledge and artistic work," said Green. It would be disingenuous to lead a university without sustaining my engagement in scholarship and composition. This is what drew me to enter college, and it has become a critical part of my identity."