SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University ranks among the top universities in the U.S. for career-long earnings, according to a new report from Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
Susquehanna ranked 509 among 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide for salary earned over 40-year length career, placing it among the top 11 percent.
The university ranks 16th among private, liberal arts universities in Pennsylvania.
The report found that by the end of their careers, Susquehanna graduates could expect to earn an additional $1 million in today’s dollars than if they had not gone to college.
“There are few, if any, investments that have a greater impact on our nation, our economy and our fellow citizens than that of a college education,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. “At a time when the value of such an investment is being assailed as a shaky bet, the earnings gap between college graduates and non-graduates is at an all-time high. Not only do college graduates earn significantly more over their lifetimes than those who do not complete college degrees, a Susquehanna education prepares its students for productive lives of achievement, leadership and service in a diverse and interdependent world.”